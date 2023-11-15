Home page World

In Italy, a murderer gets out of prison because he is too fat. The fact that he also gives a TV interview hits his victim’s parents hard.

Turin – Dimitri Fricano is said to have stabbed his girlfriend 57 times. In June 2017, during a vacation together in Sardinia. 28-year-old Erika Preti had no chance of survival. Her death sentence: She had pointed out to her partner that he had left too many crumbs while eating.

Murderer released because of obesity: prison cannot provide him with adequate care

The punishment for her murderer: 30 years in prison. But Fricano has already been released from prison, as various media outlets consistently report on the case from Italy. The man, who comes from the northern Italian province of Biella in Piedmont and is 35 or 36 years old depending on the source, was allowed to leave the prison after a few years because of his precarious state of health. He is now said to weigh 200 kilograms and is also considered a heavy smoker. Because of the better care options, a Turin court decided to place him under house arrest from now on.

Accordingly, the prison kitchen is unable to provide low-calorie meals to Fricano, whose mobility is severely limited. Torino Today points out that in Italian prisons there are architectural barriers that prevent him from moving freely. All in all, the required support cannot be guaranteed in the facilities.

Murderer appears on TV during house arrest: “I am in danger every second of the day”

What the judges probably wouldn’t have thought possible: Outside the prison walls, Fricano took advantage of a visit from a TV team to talk about his bloody deed and his fate. He is supposed to spend 75 seconds on a team from the entertainment news program “Pommeriggio Cinque”. Canal 5 have answered questions.

During this time he also complained about his suffering: “I haven’t been alive for six years and I apologize to Erika’s parents, I’ve already done that in prison and at the trial. I lost my mind and gained 200 pounds.”

Fricano also let it be known: “I live in a wheelchair, I haven’t washed myself for years because I couldn’t get out of the cell. It’s not like they’re sending a 30-year-old home because he’s obese and smokes, I’m in danger every second of the day.”

And about his murdered partner: He lived for her and did everything to prevent her from dying. “Unfortunately it was the other way around,” he concludes.

Father of murder victim outraged: “This man has to go back to prison”

The father of the convicted man also had his say, saying about the murder: “They are tragedies. In tragedies there are people who end badly, but my son didn’t end well either. He didn’t understand anything and instead wanted to die himself.” At the same time, Fricano-Senior apologized to Erika’s parents and explained: “She wasn’t like a daughter, but like two daughters. More than a daughter, more, because we were happy with this girl, she was with us for ten years.”

For the Pretis, who had to bury their daughter and see their murderer released from prison after less than six years, this appearance was almost unbearable. Erika’s father Fabrizio complained: “It’s a shame that a murderer sentenced to 30 years can go home because he’s obese. I can no longer imagine meeting him on the street or at the doctor. This man needs to go back to prison, that’s his only place.”

Murderer appears on TV: Fricano questions the results of the investigation

As the Gazzetta dello Sport reported, Fricano’s TV appearance could cost him dearly. It is possible that his house arrest will be lifted. This is what happened to Salvatore Parolisi this year, who served twelve years in prison after the murder of his wife and, after his conditional release, declared on TV that he had been wrongly sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Immediately after the murder, Fricano also tried to deflect suspicion away from himself and spoke of a failed robbery attempt. But the investigators were quickly able to rule that out. Now he questioned their results by saying: “The 57 stab wounds? These are numbers that we don’t even know if they are real.”

Meanwhile, the infamous one is also allowed “Moonlight Murderer” after 53 years of freedom, but it is believed that he was innocently behind bars all this time. In another case, even the public prosecutor’s office is demanding one after a new report Acquittal for a man who has been in prison for 13 years. A 26-year-old, on the other hand, is said to have killed in order to get into prison. (mg)