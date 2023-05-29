Recently, it has emerged that Ángela Aguilar is not doing well in the sale of her tickets for the solo tour that will take place USA‘Think of me Tour 2023′.

After the 19-year-old singer concluded her performances with her brother and father, Pepe Aguilar, in Mexico, it was revealed that she would have solo concerts for the first time in the american union.

The presentations of the interpreter of ‘what agony’ They will start on June 2, and will end on the 24th of the same month, arriving in eight different cities in the United States.

New York, Irving, Wheatland, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Houston and Inglewood are the entities that will have the presence of the young star.

As for the price of tickets for the shows of the talented daughter of Pepe Aguilar, they from 30 to 439 dollarsthat is, of the 535 to 7,840 Mexican pesos.

Despite the fact that the artist has made it clear on more than one occasion that she is one of the greatest exponents of the regional Mexican genre, the truth is that her career has not been going well at all.

In fact, it is not only she who is going through a very difficult moment, since when the Aguilar Dynasty appeared at the San Marcos Fair in Aguascalientes, and even when it is considered one of the most important events, it was easy to realize that there were many empty places.

In addition, it is thought that everything that has happened with Ángela has been due to the strong criticism she has received on social networks due to the scandals she has faced.

Join our channel and receive Show News on WhatsApp