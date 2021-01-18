Hopes of an early summer kick-start for the travel industry this year were dashed on Sunday with British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab saying that it was “too early” to book a holiday despite the roll out of the vaccine.

Reports last week, including one from Britain’s largest tour firm TUI, suggested that there had been a surge in holiday bookings to the Balearics since the introduction of the Covid-vaccines especially amongst the over 50s. The news was widely welcomed by the local tourism industry.

Asked whether Britons should book a summer holiday in spite of current restrictions, Raab said: “I think at the moment it’s too early, I think you have to follow the guidance that we’re putting out.

“The rules now are very clear that people shouldn’t be traveling domestically, or certainly internationally, unless there are very exceptional reasons.”

