Genoa – Father Andrea Melis is too dangerous and house arrest is not enough to prevent further abuse of children. For this reason the judge has established that the very well-known religious man in Genoa, former headmaster of the Assarotti institute and until recently Ligurian coordinator of Fidae Catholic schoolsbe transferred to prison, where he has been for a few hours.

Melis, let us remember, is accused in particular of the abuse of a twelve-year-old former altar boy, from whom he asked for sexual favors in exchange for gifts, and he is suspected of other violence.

“Home detention near a school is unsuitable”

Today’s decision on Father Melis was made after the report by the Carabinieri of the operational unit of the Genova Centro company, who conducted the entire investigation. The military, in fact, had remarked in a report to the judicial authority that the community of the Levante where the priest was under house arrest was not “suitable”, because there are schools nearby and therefore it was a “potentially at risk” placewhere the suspect could have repeated the crime of which he is suspected.

The preliminary investigation judge of Savona, to whom the file was sent due to territorial jurisdiction since the first violence against the altar boy had occurred in Finale Ligure and then continued in Genoa, consequently confirmed the circumstantial evidence, but toughened the precautionary measure.