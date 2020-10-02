Former model and TV presenter Katie Price has been criticized on social media for a photo of her six-year-old daughter with overly bright makeup. Pictures appeared in her Instagram-account.

Close-ups of Bunny’s face are shown in the above footage. At the same time, the photo shows that the child’s eyes are drawn, shiny shadows are applied to the eyelids, and thick false eyelashes are glued. “Bunny is very fond of makeup, and this is not surprising, because I and her sister also like it,” the 42-year-old celebrity signed the post, which received more than 15 thousand likes.

The described photos caused controversy among Price subscribers. “She’s too young. Just why? She’s a beautiful girl, why let her think that she looks better with all this? “,” Fake eyelashes on a six-year-old child … “,” She spreads this nightmare just for the sake of attention! She has nothing more to share ”,“ She is a child, let her be a child ”,“ This is just ridiculous, ”they said.

In August, Katie Price was also scolded online for the abundant makeup on her daughter’s face. In the posted footage, the celebrity is captured with cans of Coca-Cola in her hair – she used them as curlers. She also wore a leather jacket and a bright make-up. The model posed with Bunny, who was dressed and painted in the same way.