Too bad: plot, cast, voice actors, streaming of the film on Sky Cinema

Tonight, 24 December 2022 (Christmas Eve) on Sky Cinema Uno the animated film Troppo Cattivi will be broadcast in prime time from 21.15. A 2022 adventure film directed by Pierre Perifel, starring Sam Rockwell and Awkwafina. The film is based on the book series of the same name by Australian writer Aaron Blabey. Let’s see together all the information in detail.

Plot

Never have there been five friends as notorious as the Too Bad – the charming pickpocket Mister Wolf (Andrea Perroni), Mister Snake the burglar who has seen it all (Edoardo Ferrario), the icy master of disguise Mister Shark (Francesco De Carlo ), the “muscular” Mister Piranha (Valerio Lundini) and the sharp-tongued expert hacker Miss Tarantula (Margherita Vicario), alias “Web”.

But when, after years of countless robberies and being the most wanted criminals in the world, the gang is finally caught, Mister Wolf decides to make a deal (which he has no plans to keep) to save them all from prison: the Too Bad will become good. Under the guidance of their mentor, Professor Marmalade (Saverio Raimondo), an arrogant (but adorable!) guinea pig, the Too Bad will pretend before the world that they have turned into good guys. Along the way though, Mister Wolf begins to understand that doing good for real can give him what he’s always secretly longed for: acceptance. So when a new villain arrives in town, will Mister Wolf be able to convince the other members of the gang to become… Good?

Too bad: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot, but what is the cast of Too Bad? Being an animated film there are no actors, but we can see who the Italian dubbers are. Many very popular comedians such as Edoardo Ferrario, Andrea Perroni and Valerio Lundini. Here is the complete list of voices and dubbed characters.

Andrea PerroniMr. Wolf

Edoardo FerrarioMr. Snake

Valerio Lundini as Mr. Piranha

Francesco De Carlo: Mr. Shark

Margherita Vicario: Mrs. Tarantula

Saverio Raimondo: Professor Rupert Jam IV

Paola Michelini: Diane Foxington/Crimson Paw

Luisa D’Aprile: Tiffany Fluffit

Daniela Calò: Chief Misty Luggins

Trailer

Let’s see together the trailer of the film Troppo Cattivi, produced by DreamWorks Animation, and aired in first vision on Sky Cinema on the evening of Christmas Eve.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Too bad on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, is broadcast today – December 24, 2022 (Christmas Eve) – on Sky Cinema Uno (Sky channel 301) at 21.15. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the platform reserved for Sky subscribers, SkyGo. And again at any time on demand on Sky and streaming on NOW.