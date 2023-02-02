Before October 30, 2022, you probably had never heard of Ross Chastain. On that day, the NASCAR driver became world famous. On the last lap of the Martinsville race, Chastain planted his car against the wall, held the throttle down, overtook five cars in one go and qualified for the playoffs. Both his teammates and his competitors loved it. Unfortunately, it will stay with that one time.

The NASCAR race management indicates that it is no longer allowed to do a wall ride. Strangely enough, nothing changes to the rules. Drivers are only advised that if they are doing a wallride, they must follow Rule 10.5.2.6.A. violate. We can suggest that you don’t know the NASCAR rulebook by heart, so here’s the description of that rule.

The penalty for wallride in NASCAR

“Safety is the highest priority for NASCAR and NEM [NASCAR Event Management]. Any violations that endanger the safety of an event or otherwise pose a risk to the safety of competitors, officials, spectators or others will be treated with the highest degree of seriousness.’ Snapped? No, neither do we.

To clarify, NASCAR Vice Chairman Elton Sawyer explains: “We will issue penalties if it happens again in the future. It then amounts to a lap or time penalty at the end of the race. So the action in Martinsville would be good for a penalty.’

What do you think? Should you be penalized for this racing game trick? Because it was so beautiful, we take another look at Chastain’s action below.