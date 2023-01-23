We bet that even the biggest skeptics would have been wrong about the Lightyear 0 deep down. A car that charges itself, isn’t that the dream? But unfortunately, that moment is not here yet. Atlas Technologies, the subsidiary that produces the solar car, has today applied for a deferment of payment. And that’s a pity.

The production of the Dutch solar car turns out to be too expensive. The original 150 buyers were allowed to take the car for 150,000 euros, but all new customers already had to pay 250,000 euros. In the end, Lightyear couldn’t make it financially and that’s why they are now pulling the plug on production. Only a handful were produced.

Doesn’t (only) depend on the car

Incidentally, this does not mean that the concept of the Lightyear 0 is incorrect. Of course, it was still an electric car in the first place that would charge you more with the plug than the sun, but it was a good first step. The real noose is ‘the present times’. Raw materials are outrageously expensive and everything is hard to get. Four years ago it might have been a different story.

The Lightyear 2 is still coming

According to it FD Lightyear now wants to focus on the Lightyear 2. This is an electric solar car that should cost around 40,000 euros. The newspaper reports: ‘According to Hoefsloot, the investments raised are linked to the holding company [dus niet Atlas] and it is not yet clear to what extent investors will be affected by the suspension of the subsidiary.’

Financing is still required for the Lightyear 2. Co-founder Lex Hoefsloot is still confident, he says FD: ‘With the 0 we have shown that you can produce a car that is partly powered by the sun. We have provided proof that it can be done and that is essential for the follow-up.’ This car has already been ordered 21,000 times and 40,000 people have registered for an option.

The Lightyear 2 should roll out of the factory at the end of 2025. Hopefully, we’d rather put the Lightyear 0 in the category of the Tesla Roadster at that time (a nice first step) and not in the category of Fisker Karma, Maybach 62 and 57 or GM EV1. Admittedly, that last one wasn’t such a bad idea, but there were other things going on there.