The suspected Trump assassin is said to have been trying to learn how to shoot for years. He missed Donald Trump and killed one of his supporters.

Washington, DC – An inconspicuous outsider is said to be the suspected assassin Thomas Crooks who on Saturday (13 July) attacked the former US President Donald Trump shot and killed a person. Crook’s motive was still unclear on Monday morning. However, it became clearer that he had wanted to learn to shoot for years. Former classmates told the US broadcaster ABCCrooks wanted to become a member of his former school’s shooting team, but was rejected.

Trump assassin was already a “terrible shooter” during his school days

Crooks was a “terrible shooter,” a classmate told the station. After a practice shoot, the team asked the teenager not to come to the shooting range again because he was “too dangerous.” The 20-year-old Crooks missed his presumed target, Donald Trump, with seven of eight shots fired. He allegedly shot and killed fifty-year-old firefighter Corey Comperatorewho was standing in the audience. Trump himself was slightly injured. Politicians from both parties, including US President Joe Bidencondemned the assassination attempt.

US authorities assume lone perpetrator – motive of Trump assassin unclear

According to preliminary investigations on Monday, US security authorities assumed that the attack was carried out by a lone perpetrator. They hoped to obtain information about the motive from the alleged perpetrator’s cell phone, which has not yet been decrypted. US media, on the other hand, have now researched a relatively large number of details about Crook’s past and environment.

Crooks’ parents are both psychologists, reported the New York TimesThe family cannot be clearly assigned to any political camp. The alleged shooter himself is republican registered, but he also donated smaller amounts to progressive campaigns. The parents were Democrats and libertarians, the newspaper wrote. It is also known that the father is a gun owner. The murder weapon, a semi-automatic assault rifle, was his property.

Former classmates: Trump assassin was a quiet loner

The alleged attacker himself was reported to the broadcaster CBS Described by former classmates as a quiet loner who “didn’t have many friends.” He is said to have recently left a state college with a degree in engineering and worked in a nursing home. He was also said to have been politically inconspicuous at school, the broadcaster reported.

Crooks apparently trained to shoot despite his school team’s cancellation. A shooting range in the south of Pittsburgh issued a press release, expressing its condolences to the Comperatore family and condemning the attack. Crooks was a member there. However, the shooting range said he was apparently inconspicuous there too. (kb)