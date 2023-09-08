Home page politics

From: Karsten Hinzmann

Returned to Robotyne victorious. Ukrainian soldiers face aggressive Russian defenders and advance step by step (icon image). © Twitter/@Tatarigami_UA

Ukraine’s counter-offensive is progressing step by step, and the Russians are helping: they feel invincible – and are giving up their cover.

Kiev – Russian tactics are wrong; at least in the eyes of American military experts. In the online magazine War on the Rocks they continue to give Ukraine’s counter-offensive good chances because, according to the authors, the Russian occupying forces are playing into their hands. “Given the teams available, the Russians are fighting too aggressively and too cockily,” say Michael Kofman and Rob Lee. They regard the lack of air defense reinforcements or the delivery of F-16 fighter jets as secondary to the course of the war.

Decisive are the numbers of losses and the reserve. Both observers accuse the West of overly narrow-minded and impatient assessment of the situation. The war in Ukraine is now what it should never be: a trench warfare that stretches from trench to trench and rewards a lot of movement with little gain in space. Kofman: “This war has turned into a war for tree lines. The differences in the front lines are limited to a few hundred meters.”

Counter-offensive by the small units in the Ukraine war: time-consuming and costly

According to him, what all experts had prophesied has happened – a small-unit war, time-consuming and costly. The classic form of Russian warfare is evident in Ukraine. Researcher from the German think tank Foundation Science and Politics already expected at the beginning of the Russian invasion in early 2022 “that the invasion of Ukraine will continue even more strongly than before with outdated, mainly mass-based concepts of warfare,” as they write. Historians had described this behavior from the First and Second World Wars as “tactics of the human wave”: overrunning the enemy with the sheer number of more or less well-equipped or more or less well-trained soldiers.

Up to half a million soldiers are said to have been killed or wounded in the Russian-Ukrainian war – this is published by the New York Times with reference to statements by American military officials. According to their estimates, there are at least 300,000 Russians, of whom up to two-thirds are wounded, the rest are Ukrainians. To emphasize this number, the New York Times the American losses during the Vietnam War, on the other hand: it lasted 20 years and cost the lives of around 60,000 US soldiers.

Russia’s army in the counteroffensive: overbearing, helpless, aggressive

The usual Russian tactics had come to an end with the laying of minefields and the digging in of Russia’s army before Ukraine’s counter-offensive now under way. Yet the Russians are repeating their old mistakes, write Kofman and Lee; and see in it the soft flank of Putin’s army. In their view, the Russians have failed to deter Ukraine from embarking on a grueling war of attrition. Their aggressiveness proves their helplessness to adapt to this new situation. According to Kofman and Lee, the best example is the Russian counterattacks in response to the Ukrainian offensive. Kofman: “These counterattacks not only drain the material, but also the troop strength.” Although the Russians rotated their troops, they only exchanged exhausted units for emaciated units.

The two military experts believe that the Ukrainian successes in the Robotyne and Werbowe trench lines are partly to blame for Russian arrogance: Kofman: “Russian units often fight in front of their own fortifications instead of using them to their advantage.” If they were thrown back, they would often be in a worse position since than before; and they would usually have to cope with many losses. He urged the West to be patient and have confidence. Kofman: “Ukraine’s offensive has neither faltered nor failed.” (Karsten-D. Hinzmann)