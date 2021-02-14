Tony Succar He expressed his admiration for his compatriot Susan Ochoa in the recent edition of I am called Great battles, great celebrities, this February 13.

The winner of Viña del Mar returned to the imitation program to accompany Jairo Tafur, impersonator of ‘Dyango’.

She, along with the characterist, took the stage to fight in a duel against ‘José José’ and Farik Grippa. After performing “The First” Kiss, she was successful with her colleague.

Given this, the Peruvian percussionist decided to dedicate a few words to him after his performance on the set of Latin.

“This is the first time I have heard you live and it is a real privilege. I congratulate you on your achievements and for me it is a great honor to listen to you live ”, said the new jury of I am.

Let me tell you that you have impressed me, ”added Tony Succar with a surprised expression.

MISSING VIDEO

Who won Big Battles, Big Famous?

As it is remembered, last Saturday a special edition of I am, great battles where well-known artists sang alongside the best imitators of the program.

‘Dyango’ and the young singer were winners of the gala, lifting the biggest trophy. They prevailed against the duos made up of ‘Amy Winehouse’ with Shantall Oneto and ‘Juan Gabriel’ with Amy Gutiérrez.

Through his social networks, the characterizer of the Spanish interpreter thanked the public for the choice.

“This trophy is yours, my beautiful people. Thank you very much for believing in me. Thanks to Susan Ochoa for dedicating her time and helping me in this beautiful competition, she is a winner, ”she said on Instagram.

