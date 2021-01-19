The Monday, January 18 edition of I am, great battles left the jury delighted with the presentation of ‘Dyango‘.

The participant was challenged by ‘Marcos Llunas’. This presentation drew attention because in real life these two singers are familiar.

However, Jairo Tafur, impersonator of ‘Dyango’, defended his position in I am, great battles, and stayed on the couch after singing “Want and lose.”

Before the final verdict, Tony Succar, one of the jurors, praised the competitor’s presentation.

“Great presentation. I loved it. There is one thing you did in the song that impressed me that they were the melisma (…) when you are going to enter a note in an interval of a minor third, but if you put it in (…) I was holding on because I didn’t know you were going to arrive to such a perfect imitation ”, said the renowned percussionist.

Likewise, Tony Succar He said he wants to see ‘Dyango’, who has become one of the strongest and strongest competitors in reality, facing ‘Mon Laferte’, and in the final.

“I congratulate you, for me I already want to see you with Mon Laferte to see a great imitation, why I don’t know what will happen … see you in the final. I want to see you like this other times ”, added Tony Succar.

For his part, Mauri Stern also took a few minutes to highlight the presentation of ‘Dyango’

“You have vocal control, you nuance in a very controlled way. You have the helm, because there is a healthy selfishness in you, that you are not seeking our approval when it comes to being on stage. You listen to us, but then you come back doing it better for yourself, and that’s very good, it’s very healthy, “said the Mexican singer.

I am, great battles:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.