The musician Tony Succar took advantage of a moment of the casting of I am of this Thursday March 18 to leave a tender message to your friend Deyvis Orosco.

In the aforementioned edition of the reality show, an imitator of ‘Bomboncito de la Cumbia’ arrived on set. The characterizer did not get the votes required to advance to the next stage; however, the jurors asked him to keep trying.

In that instant, Tony Succar He took the opportunity to thank his colleague for his help when he was just training artistically.

“I want to say thank you for imitating a cumbia artist from our country. Davis is a great friend. It helped me a lot when I first entered Peru. Always in my heart, brother ”, said the Peruvian percussionist.

As it is remembered, both maintain a great friendship. Tony and Deyvis met in 2016 in the United States, when the latter was on a tour.

In 2017, Johnny Orosco’s son invited him to his anniversary concert, where he received him with all the accolades.

Tony Succar remembers college stage

In one of the programs of the casting stage of Yo soy, Tony Succar recalled that in his university stage many told him that he was not going to get very far.

“When I entered college, I was the worst musician. People said, ‘He’s not going to last here at all.’ The boys were very advanced in jazz and I was in jousting. But I dedicated my life to music, 12 hours a day ”Said the musician, who narrated his story as a lesson in self-improvement.

Tony Succar, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.