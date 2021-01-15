On the night of Thursday, January 14, in the latest edition of I am, great battles, the long-awaited tiebreaker battle was held between imitators of Celia Cruz and Víctor Manuel, which ended with a harsh criticism from Grammy winner Tony Succar.

“Nothing happens with either of the two presentations,” said the jury, then noted that both imitators were singing out of time.

Going further, Tonny Succar pointed out that if he were the conductor of an orchestra he should cancel the show before the presentation made by Joseph sanz and Lui galloso.

Although they highlighted the work regarding the imitation of the character in the voice timbre, the jury asked the participants to study the ‘salsa swing’ further, indicating that they did not know who to vote for because none were at the desired level.

His opinions on the technical side were supported by Mauri Stern, who added that, in the performance, the Celia Cruz impersonator felt lost in the scenic connection.

With a similar opinion, Maricarmen Marín declared that in that tiebreaker battle it was up to the Yo soy jury to vote for ‘the least worst’.

In this context, the judges proposed that Celia Cruz return home to recover the character, for which Víctor Manuel was declared the winner of that contest.

