Tony Succar once again surprised the jury and viewers of Yo soy with a tropical version of “Smooth Criminal”, Michael Jackson theme.

At the beginning of the special edition of the program, Great battles, great celebrities, the Peruvian percussionist entered the set of Latina suspended in the air with a harness.

Upon arrival, he played a salsa version of the ‘King of Pop’ song. The performance was accompanied with Jorge Zúñiga, impersonator of the late musical star.

The performance brought his companions to their feet, who did not stop applauding at all times. Following the performance, Cristian Rivero praised the winner of two Grammy Awards.

Tony Succar being bankrupt by remembering his family

In a moment of Great Battles, Great Celebrities, Tony Succar was moved after the participation of ‘Amy Winehouse’ and Shantall.

The Peruvian could not help crying before the show. With a broken voice, expressed how much he misses his family, who are in the United States.

“What a nice performance! I am here in Peru for more than a month and a half and I miss my family a lot. That song brings me very close to interpreting that song so spiritual, with which I connected a lot with you, ”said the musician.

“Beyond the musical, great. That is who you are, that is the magic of music. Thank you ”, added the percussionist.

Mauri SternSeeing his friend break down, he was also moved to remember his wife and children.

“My children are the ones I play with. They are strange, but they know that, like Tony, we are (working), we are doing the best we can in this pandemic and it is time to move forward. But hey, being away from them is hard, ”said the Mexican.

