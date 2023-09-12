Tony Succar and his mother Mimy Succar They have demonstrated in recent years the strong bond they have, but it was not always like this. The composer decided to tell in an interview for the YouTube channel Jesus Alzamora that they did not speak with the performer until she came to sing in ‘La Voz Perú’ to give her a surprise, which also meant the beginning of her popularity in the country. Tony reflected on that impasse with his mother and assured that an anecdote of such magnitude should not happen again.

Tony Succar and his mother Mimy Succar are about to give a concert at the Grand National Theatre. Photo: Instagram Tony Succar

What happened to Tony and Mimy Succar and why did they fight?

Succar confessed to Jesus Alzamora that, during his youth, the ego took over his personality and that he felt “the best” when it came to finding a partner. When she started a new relationship, Mimy didn’t like that woman. Tony revealed that he did not agree with his mother’s opinion and that they gradually lost contact. Both did not give in because of a personality issue.

“God’s timing is perfect and he has a purpose for everything. My mother went that day (to ‘La Voz Perú’) and I heard her voice again after a long time and I saw her release all that energy that she had saved… I saw that Pimpinela and Eva Ayllón were surprised and I felt very proud . And all the negative things were stupid at that time”he said at first.

What was Tony Succar’s reflection on his mother Mimy Succar?

Although Tony stated that it is already a past anecdote, he did highlight that the moment in ‘The Voice’ was the one that reconciled them and he reflected on being able to start making productions for his mother.

“I said ‘what an idiot I have been all this time’, to be fighting like this with my mother over h***. Look how big she is, I am what I am because of her and because of my dad. He has always been here fighting and he always told me ‘Tony, he loves your mother, someday you have to record something for her.’ So, after that happened, I said ‘he deserves a song, a production’”he finished.