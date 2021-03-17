Tony Succar tried to inspire one of the participants in the new edition of I am, made this Tuesday, January 16, with an anecdote from his college days.

As it is recalled, the casting stage of season 30 has already begun and, program after program, imitators have been arriving to show all their talent.

In the recent edition of the reality show, the musician recalled his stage as a student after the presentation of one of the characterizers. Not reaching the levels of the original artist, he shared his history of self improvement.

“When I entered college, I was the worst musician. People said to me, ‘He’s not going to last here at all.’ The boys were very advanced in jazz and I was in jousting. But, I dedicated my life to music: 12 hours a day, “said Tony Succar, leaving his companions in amazement at the jury table.

The Peruvian percussionist wanted to show that with perseverance and constant effort one can achieve his goals.

The participant had no votes in favor; however, he was invited to appear at another time.

Tony Succar leaves I am for work reasons

In I am, great battles, great celebrities, held on Saturday, March 13, Tony Succar he was the great absentee at the jury table.

Through his social networks, he explained that he is working in Miami. However, he revealed that someone famous will replace him.

“Next Saturday he will be with you. I am sure that he will contribute a lot to Peruvian talent. They do not know what is coming. I love you very much, ”said the artist.

