On February 25, Tony Succar shared with his followers on Instagram some snapshots of the welcome surprise that his partner prepared Lauren to celebrate his return to Miami (United States), after having spent a season in Peru to fulfill the role of international guest jury in Yo soy, grandes batlas.

“There is no place like home,” the two-time Grammy winner wrote in English, upon meeting again with his wife, whom he married in June 2019.

“Thank you for receiving me like this, with these beautiful surprises Lauren Succar and Luna,” he added, also mentioning their pet.

“I missed them so much. I love them immensely ”, he assured.

25.2.2021 | Tony Succar’s post showing the welcome decoration his wife prepared. Photo: Tony Succar / Instagram

In one of the last editions of the program, during the presentation of ‘Amy Winehouse’ and Shantall with the song “Hallelujah”, Tony Succar cried admitting how much he missed his family, after being a month and a half away.

However, before returning home, the renowned percussionist dedicated an emotional farewell message and thanks to the Peruvian public.

“Thanks for everything, Peru. I’m going to miss you too much this time. This has been the longest stay I have had in my country. It was very special and I will remember it forever. All of your love has been too much. Thanks a lot”.

Tony Succar, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.