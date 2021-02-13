After two matches in a row, ‘Amy Winehouse‘became the favorite and managed to snatch the seat of consecrated in Yo soy, great battles from’ Juan Luis Guerra ‘.

Before Ani Rodríguez, impersonator of the late British singer, is named as the winner, the jury members gave their impressions.

Tony Succar, who is very aware of the detunings, voice color, production and pronunciation of English, congratulated ‘Amy Winehouse’ for the great improvement compared to his previous show.

Likewise, the producer highlighted the great work of Ani Rodríguez for achieving naturalness in her imitation.

“Of all the singers who have come as soul or r & b artists, which requires a lot of Afro-American melodic influence, You, by far, have it in your blood, I feel that you do it very natural and this song (“Back to black”) is pure melisma, blues scales, jazz. If you don’t understand the lyrics, the melody is everything. You captured me with your show and I really was in New York in a jazz club enjoying you, “said Tony Succar.

On ‘Juan Luis Guerra’, the jury of I am, great battles He was also very satisfied with the presentation, but stressed that the vocal wear took its toll.

“I am impressed by the amount of repertoire that is known about Juan Luis Guerra. You know where to put a melody change, but I did notice several detunings and I think it has to do with vocal wear (…) You make me enjoy your energy, I need you at all my parties“, he pointed.

