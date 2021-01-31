Tony Succar spoke about the government’s provision that dictates the return to a mandatory quarantine in some regions of the country from January 31.

Through his social networks, the producer and percussionist showed his concern for those people who will not be able to work during those 15 days of confinement and will not have an economic support.

“Today is Saturday, it is the last day before quarantine. Now my thoughts are with all the people who are losing their jobs, that is very difficult. Very good vibes for all of you, “Tony Succar said at the beginning in an Instagram story.

Also, the musician reminded all his followers that health is the most important thing and sent his best wishes.

“I wish all the best to all of you. May God be with you, with the people who are sick. That is the most important thing, health”Added the new jury of I am, great battles.

The two-time winner of the Latin Grammy Tony Succar lives in the United States with his family, however, he is in the country as one of the new members of the program an imitation. Therefore, you must abide by all the measures that the State establishes to stop the spread of COVID-19.

