“It is important to continue motivating the youth, because all their dreams with the pandemic are seen very far, there are not many opportunities. Especially for those musicians who can’t tour. I think it’s a special moment to actually motivate anyone who has dreams, “says Tony Succar, referring to ‘More about me’, musical special that will premiere this May 20 via online (https://live.tonysuccar.com/).

The Peruvian winner of two Latin Grammys points out that his story will be seen there. “A strong and honest job that I believe comes at an important moment where we have all had a difficult year. I don’t think anyone has had a super good time. We have all suffered locked up and with masks. We have all lost someone and this (the music documentary) is completely positive to take your mind off what is going on. A very organic and real story whose purpose is to motivate ”.

During the pandemic, you released a record, the US Army band played your songs for Independence Day, and you also signed for Warner Chappell. You must be very grateful.

Look, I have to thank God very much for the opportunities, I have continued without stopping. My career as a producer has also grown as a result of the confinement. The artists have not been traveling and they have been calling me a lot, I was also able to work with Promperú, Pedro Suárez Vértiz, I am making his new album in La India and my album of the concert I offered at the Gran Teatro Nacional will be out shortly.

And you were on the reality show ‘I am’ as a jury.

And it was incredible to go to Peru, to be on Peruvian television. It allowed me to grow my followers on Instagram and Facebook. It was barbaric. There were many people who did not know me and thanks to reality they did, they investigated my music. So it has definitely been an undead moment for me, very exciting.

You said that you were enjoying that experience, but it could be very dangerous for your marriage, regarding that you had to move away from home.

Yes, it is difficult to be away from home. Already being as a musician or producer he was always busy. Yesterday, for example, I was in the studio until six in the morning. I’m definitely … workaholic , I am aware that I have that problem. I also understand that work is part of my life, but I have to control that, we all have our flaws, no one is perfect.

Would you come back

I think so. I really enjoyed that experience. Being on TV is another ‘feeling’, completely different. It is exciting because you know that you are connecting with a mass of people on a daily basis and that has something special, they make you part of their life, you make them happy every day and that for me is like music itself.

Tony Succar, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.