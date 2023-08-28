tony succar He has starred in dozens of headlines after, through social networks, he broadcast live the strong claim he made against Claro, a well-known telephone company in Peru, for not properly solving the problem with a device he acquired a few days ago. According to what the composer told, he had to stop all his activities to go to the company premises, since the workers there did not pay attention to the complaint of his assistant.

What happened to Tony Succar?

Through a TikTok live, Tony Succar told in detail what happened with Clear, a company with which he has previously collaborated and on more than one occasion. The Peruvian musician expressed his total dissatisfaction with the poor attention he received. “We tried everything, an hour on the phone,” he said.

On the other hand, he clarified that he followed all the steps requested so that his assistant did not have problems, but this was not enough. “Here is the letter of power. I wrote her the power of attorney, signed it, sent it here and then Jackie (her assistant) calls me frustrated. She says to me ‘Tony, they don’t listen to me’. I talk to the lady in front of me, she tells me: ‘There’s nothing to do, sorry’”, he added.

Finally, he pointed out that he did all this so that the telephone companies have a better action with their clients in the future. “Have some empathy. It’s very unfair, that’s why I stopped all my production, because I want things to change a little. I understand that you have many bosses, but I want to talk to the world’s top boss and tell him: ‘Why don’t you let your employees reason and have a little empathy with the customer?’”, he pointed out.

Is Tony Succar afraid of ruining his relationship with Claro?

On the other hand, tony succar He spoke briefly about the experience he has had by being part of various Claro advertising campaigns. However, it seems right to the record producer to state publicly that not everything is perfect. “You have seen me with Claro many times. This may damage the relationship I have with them, ”he mentioned.

“I work with them and they are fabulous, marketing, video with my mom, an incredible campaign, everything has been incredible. I simply want to return this (what I bought) so I don’t throw it away, ”she added.

