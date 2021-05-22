Percussionist Tony Succar, winner of the Latin Grammy, announced the launch of his new album entitled Live in Peru, which has 19 songs and the participation of renowned singers.

Through social networks, the musician made the premiere of the project official, which was recorded at the Gran Teatro Nacional. Among the artists featured in the repertoire are: Gian Marco, Daniela darcourt, Ángel López, Group 5, César Vega, Maribel Díaz, Fer Vargas and Jean J-City Rodríguez.

The album is now available on the platforms Spotify, Apple Music, Itunes Store, Deezer, Amazon Music and Tidal.

After the premiere of Live in PeruTony Succar sent an emotional message to his followers, whom he thanked for the support he has received. He said that it was a dream for him to appear at the Grand National Theater with his colleagues.

“Thank you all for all your comments, messages, stories, about this great Live in Peru! Launch. 19 songs 100% live, more than 35 musicians on stage, and with luxurious acoustics! It was always a dream as a musician and artist to have a concert at the prestigious Gran Teatro Nacional ”, he wrote.

In addition, the former jury of Yo soy is preparing to premiere his documentary. “We lit the stage together, full salsa and flavor with a spectacular audience! I wanted to release it one day after the premiere of my documentary to celebrate and enjoy the magic of that great night with all of you “, ends Tony Succar’s message.

