Tony Sugar moved all of Peru with his nomination for the best tropical album in the Grammy Awards 2022. Although she did not win the award, she was one of the artists most applauded by the public on social networks, and she thanked the organization of the event for their consideration.

The Peruvian musician was nominated in this category with his album “Live in Peru”, a production that includes 19 songs and more than an hour in length. Similarly, Ruben Blades, Gilberto Santa Rosa, Aymee Nuviola and The Great Combo of Puerto Rico competed to be the winner of this hard-fought nomination.

Tony Succar Appreciates Consideration at the 2022 Grammy Awards

The artist attended the gala in the company of his family: Antonio Francisco, Mimy Sucar and his brother Kenyi. The singer uploaded some photos to his Twitter account and dedicated a message to the organization of the 2022 Grammy Awards.

“What an honor to be nominated for the #Grammys. It really is a dream to be here. Even though we didn’t win today, I’m still super happy with what we’re achieving. The important thing is to celebrate music, excellence, what moves the world and remains forever, ”were his words.

Tony Succar attached photos with his family members at the 2022 Grammy Awards. Photo: Instagram.

Tony Succar fans congratulate him

After this publication, the wave of comments towards the Peruvian artist was not long in coming. His fans showed how unconditional they are and congratulated him on representing the entire country at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

“You did amazing, Tony. On behalf of all Peruvians, we thank you for taking the name of Peru far away. Good luck and success for the next Grammys, I’m sure you’ll get another “, was one of the comments. Another follower said, “Just being nominated for such a big event is a lot of pride on our part.”

Tony Succar receives the pride of his compatriots. Photo: Twitter.

Tony Succar did not win the award on his nomination

Through his official Instagram account, the percussionist announced the moment in which the winner for best tropical album was announced, and he was very surprised to learn that Rubén Blades won this Grammy. Although the author of “Salswing” was not present, Tony Succar celebrated this award.

“We didn’t win, my people, but I just want to thank everyone, all the nominees. Ruben Blades deserves it. (…) I love you, my people, we are going to continue enjoying ourselves, ”he said, excited to be present at the ceremony.

Tony Succar’s wardrobe

The artist recorded a tiktok in which he showed his outfit before and after. Tony Succar wore a white tuxedo that represents Peru because it has the national shield embroidered on the back. In the description of this publication, the percussionist revealed that this suit was designed by the Peruvian Gino Amoretti.