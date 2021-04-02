Tony Succar was excited when he saw images of one of the concerts of I am. The Peruvian percussionist shared a post by Cristian Rivero and expressed nostalgia for returning to the set of the Latina competition.

In the video I can see him dancing happily with Maricarmen Marín and Mauri Stern during one of the presentations of the Juan Luis Guerra impersonator. The interpreter sang “La bilirrubina” at that gala and encouraged the jurors. “Sometimes their bilirubin rises,” said the host of the program in reference to the issue.

Tony Succar, who received a romantic welcome from his wife upon arriving home, did not hesitate to spread the singular moment with his millions of followers on Instagram and left a short but significant message to his fellow I am: “I miss you” .

Tony Succar congratulated Ángel López on his entry to Yo soy

The award-winning Peruvian musician had to return to the United States to complete work commitments that he had previously scheduled, so he had to leave I am and be replaced by Ángel López, a great friend of his. Through Instagram, he welcomed the program and wished him good luck in his participation.

Tony Succar dedicated a message to the Puerto Rican singer and shared a funny photo during a trip to the North American country. “Successes, my ‘bro’! Enjoy our Peru, lomo saltado to the maximum and flavor. Always united. We will see you soon, ”he wrote.

