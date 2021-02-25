Tony Succar, who announced days ago that he would leave Peru, kept his word, to the sadness of his thousands of fans. This Thursday, February 25, the Peruvian percussionist, winner of two Latin Grammy, and charismatic jury of Yo soy arrived in the city of Miami in the United States to reunite with his wife and family.

“Thanks for everything, Peru. I’m going to miss you too much this time. This has been the longest stay I have had in my country. It was very special and I will remember it forever. All of your love has been too much. Thank you very much, ”he said on his official Instagram account on February 22.

After this message, which made his followers nostalgic, Tony Succar He left for the United States this Thursday, February 25, according to what was published on his social networks. “As if it were the last time tonight,” was the message the producer wrote in the description of a photo at the Miami airport.

Tony Succar said goodbye through his social networks. Photo: Tony Succar / Instagram

Also, in his Instagram stories he shared photos and videos from the plane where he said: “I’m going to miss you (in reference to his stay in Peru) ”.

Various followers of Tony Succar they regretted his departure and expressed it in networks. “We are going to miss you”, “Come back soon and shower with blessings for every step you take”, “You are incredible”, they wrote. While other fans were happy for his arrival in Miami. “Welcome home”, “It was about time”, “Finally, we have you back”, they manifested in the profile of the jury of I am, great battles.

Tony Succar confirms his first show of the year in Miami

Just weeks before the final of I am, great battles, Tony Succar announced that he will offer his first show of 2021 in the city of Miami. The Peruvian musician confirmed this information with an enthusiastic message that he shared with his followers through his social networks.

“My first official show of the year. What a thrill to be able to come back and play for the audience, I miss this too much. We go with everything, the whole band 100% to break the leathers. Miami, see ya. Long live salsa ”, were the words of the renowned artist.

Tony Succar

