Tony Succar He is more than happy for the admission of Ángel López to Yo soy. The Puerto Rican musician made his first appearance on the show on March 20, during the broadcast of Great Battles, Great Celebrities.

The award-winning percussionist did not miss the occasion and dedicated a message to his partner on social networks, with which he demonstrated the good friendship he has with the interpreter of “A puro dolor”.

Through a post on InstagramHe extended his good wishes and recommended that he try representative dishes of the country, especially his favorite: lomo saltado. In addition, he left open the possibility of meeting with him in the future.

“Successes, my ‘bro’! Enjoy our Peru, lomo saltado to the maximum and flavor. Always united. We will see you soon ”, was the short message that Tony Succar wrote on the social network. Along with the publication, he also released a fun photograph with Ángel López, in which they are seen walking on a street in the United States.

Karen Schwarz, Mauri Stern and other Yo soy artists commented on the publication and were excited to have the former member of They are by four.

Tony Succar participates in his last casting in Yo soy

On Friday, March 19, the last casting of Yo soy was broadcast with the percussionist as a jury. As is known, the musician had to return to the United States to fulfill his duties as a producer. His colleagues gave him parting words.

“I feel honored, it has been a real luxury to be here, most of all with so much love. This has been a family to me. I feel that this has opened a new adventure and beyond my career or what I can win personally is all the beautiful friendships that are here, “said Tony Succar upon hearing the good wishes of the other members of the cast.

