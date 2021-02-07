On February 5, Tony Succar and Mauri Stern staged a confrontation in Yo soy, great battles by disagreeing on the use of autotune in competition. Fortunately, they both managed to smooth things over and were united again.

In the last edition of the program, Succar apologized to his partner for the altercation that was generated after the presentation of ‘Bad Bunny’, who entered the contest by beating ‘Ricardo Montaner’. In his statement, the percussionist clarified that he never intended to offend and that his sole purpose was to support the imitators in the best way possible.

“I love my dear Mauri, what’s more, I apologize if I offended you in any way. I simply have a very important commitment to Peruvian talent, they are my brothers and I want them to have all the possible tools so that they sound as close to the artist as possible, “said Tony Succar in I am.

Before this message, Mauri Stern replied: “I love you very much, Tony, as an unconditional brother, I will never be offended and, when I am offended, we will always confront him, as we did yesterday. I adore you, I love you”.

Tony Succar and Mari Stern reach agreement after discussion

Tony Succar Y Mauri Stern They also explained that after a long debate, both were able to understand each other and come up with a good solution so that all the participants of I am, great battles can demonstrate their full potential.

“We had a positive discussion and we got to a good place,” said the former Magneto member. “Yes, I think we are going to use things as they should be for each artist, that is, what José José uses is not going to be the same for Marilyn Manson or Bad Bunny, because each artist should use the tools they need to (sound like the original), ”added the Latin Grammy winner.

