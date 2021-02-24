Tony Succar is preparing his return to the United States and has announced that he will soon hold his first concert in 2021. The judge of I am will participate in an important festival.

Through social networks, he shared information about his next presentation in Miami, in which El gran como de Puerto Rico will also play.

In the message he spread, he said he was nostalgic for meeting the public after staying away from the stage due to the pandemic.

“My first official show of the year. What a thrill to be able to come back and play for the audience, I miss this too much. We go with everything, the whole band 100% to break the leathers. Miami, see ya. Long live salsa ”, wrote Tony Succar in Instagram.

Tony Succar

Tony Succar reveals that he will leave Peru

The jury of I am has become one of the most beloved characters in Latina. Thanks to his knowledge in music and his kind nature with the contestants, he has won the affection of the television public.

However, Tony Succar is close to leaving the career he has forged in recent months. Through social networks, he confirmed that he will return to the United States and thanked Peru.

“Thanks for everything, Peru. I’m going to miss you too much this time. This has been the longest stay I have had in my country. It was very special and I will remember it forever. All of your love has been too much. Thank you very much, ”he wrote on Instagram.

