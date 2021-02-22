A short time ago, Tony Succar came to the country to be part of the new jury of I am, great battles, however, as the season is already coming to an end, the music producer announced that he will soon leave Peru.

The also percussionist showed, through his social networks, how his room looks now that he is preparing suitcases to return to the United States.

He also thanked all his fans for the love they gave him during his stay.

“Thanks for everything, Peru. I’m going to miss you too much this time. This has been the longest stay I have had in my country. It was very special and I will remember it forever. All of your love has been too much. Thank you very much, “he said on his official Instagram account.

“Lomo saltado… don’t worry, I still have a few days to eat at least 6 more, and it won’t be goodbye, but rather“ see you later, ”added the two-time Latin Grammy winner, referring to his favorite food.

In addition, Tony Succar shared with his followers all the things that were in his hotel suite, and the process he was following to be able to store everything in his luggage.

“I already need to pack because it is like moving! The moment of truth has arrived, I have (to) save everything, well, not yet but yes. Oh my god, what is all this? What will we do? And there is still more, little by little, “he said.

