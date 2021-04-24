Tonny Succar is officially Peruvian. The news was provided by the percussionist through a post on Friday, April 23, on his Instagram account. He showed that he already owns his National Identity Document (DNI) From Peru.

“I now officially have my ID! Perfect now that I’m going to go to Peru more often,” wrote the two-time Latin Grammy winner, along with a photograph of him where he is seen smiling with his blue identity document.

He also thanked his maternal cousin Naomi tayrako for having helped him with the process.

“Thanks to my cousin Naomi, who helped me so much to be able to make the procedure a little complicated,” he said. He added as a veiled criticism to the National Registry of Identification and Civil Status: “La Reniec forever.”

Although Tony Succar was born in 1986, the district of San Isidro In Lima, Peru, his family emigrated to the United States to settle in Miami, Florida, just two years later, so the singer obtained US citizenship.

During his last stay in Peru, as part of the jury of the program I am, great battles, Tony Succar affirmed, before leaving in February, that one of his priorities was to obtain the DNI to be officially Peruvian.

After its publication on Instagram, one of the first to react was the Hollywood actress Isabela Moner, also known as Isabela Merced, who also has dual citizenship due to her mother being Peruvian by birth.

“Twins”, wrote the protagonist of Dora and the lost city (2019). “Come on,” answered Tony Succar in turn.

23.4.2021 | Tony Succar’s post about his Peruvian ID. Photo: Tony Succar / Instagram

