The wait is over! Tony Succar announced the release date of More about me, a musical special that tells about the path that the artist traveled: from when he was an independent musician to becoming the brand new winner of the Latin Grammy.

In his social networks, he reported that May 20 will be the launch of this production.

“‘ More of me ‘film, a 90-minute special. An organic, real story, with a lot of music and effort . I invite you to the world premiere on May 20, “he said in his Instagram post.

Directed and produced by Tony Succar, this production ran for two years. Likewise, it had the participation of artists such as Gian Marco, Ángel López, Isaac Delgado, Alexander Abreu, Obie Bermúdez and more than 80 musicians who worked on the album of the same name. It was recorded in Miami (USA), Lima (Peru) and Havana (Cuba). In addition, it included Latin versions of Michael Jackson’s songs “PYT” and “She’s out of my life.”

In addition, in parallel to this premiere, Tony Succar reported on the launch of Más de mi en vivo, an album recorded during the incredible concerts offered at the Gran Teatro Nacional de Lima, which took place in February 2019. available from May 21 on all music platforms.

