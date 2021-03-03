On Thursday, February 25, Tony Succar left Peru to go to Miami, the city where he resides, which left his followers in our country very sorry. Now, just a week after this event, the winner of two Latin Grammy has announced on Instagram that he will soon be back in Peru to witness the final of I am, great battles.

The Peruvian percussionist and music producer confirmed this information through a funny photograph in his stories of Instagram, this Monday, March 1 at night, which generated great expectations among his fans.

“It’s time to go back to Peru,” wrote the charismatic jury of I am, great battles, who received a romantic welcome from his wife in Miami, along with an image in which he appears looking at his watch with great enthusiasm.

In this way, it is also confirmed that Tony Succar will continue to serve as a jury in season 30 of Yo soy, alongside Mauri Stern, Maricarmen Marín and Katia Palma.

Mauri Stern to Tony Succar: “I see you in the final of I am”

Mauri Stern dedicated an emotional message to Tony Succar on Instagram a day after the Peruvian percussionist left Peru to return home to Miami. “My brother, Tony Succar, enjoy yourself at home. I see you here, in the final of I am, great battles ”, were the words of the former member of Magneto.

Throughout their participation in I am, great battles, Succar and Stern have managed to form a close friendship.

The Mexican producer assured that he is waiting for his partner Tony Succar in Peru. Photo: Instagram capture / Mauri Stern

Tony Succar: this is how his wife received him in the United States

The Yo soy jury returned to their country of residence after spending almost two months in Peru to fulfill their role in I am, great battles. The award-winning percussionist was very touched by the surprise his wife Lauren prepared for him.

Tony Succar He arrived home and was surprised by a welcome sign that had been hung in the garden, while gift baskets containing his favorite sweets awaited him inside the house. “There is no place like home, thank you for receiving me like this,” he wrote on his Instagram account.

25.2.2021 | Tony Succar’s post showing the welcome decoration his wife prepared. Photo: Tony Succar / Instagram

