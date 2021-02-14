An emotional moment was lived on the stage of I am after the moving interpretation of ‘Amy Winehouse’ and Shantall.

In the second round of the special edition of the program, the participants sang the song “Hallelujah”, without imagining that this song would cause tears among some members of the jury.

Tony Succar could not help but break at the show and, at the end of the presentation, with a broken voice, expressed how much he misses his family.

“What a nice performance! I am here in Peru for more than a month and a half and I miss my family a lot. That song brings me very close, interpreting that song so spiritual, with which I connected a lot with you. Beyond the musical, great … that’s what you are, that’s the magic of music. Thank you, ”said the music producer through tears.

“Thank you for feeling it that way, thank you for that delivery,” said Shantall.

For his part, Mauri Stern was also moved to remember his family and dedicated some emotional words.

“My children, it’s who I play with. They are strange, but they know that Dad, like Tony, we are (working), we are doing the best we can in this pandemic and it is time to move forward. But hey, being away from them is hard, “said the former Magneto member.

