Tony Succar will represent Peru in the latest edition of the Grammy Awards with his mother Mimy Succar and will fight to bring a new award to our country. Both are nominated in the category of best tropical album for their album 'Mimy y Tony', the first album produced by the artist for his mother, which fulfilled her dream at 64 years old.

The event will take place next February 4 in Los Angeles, United States, and hours before taking their flight to said country, Tony and his mother spoke exclusively with La República and stated that they are confident of bringing a Grammy award to Peru. It should be noted that the Peruvian previously won 2 Latin Grammys in 2019 for his work as a music producer.

—Guys, there is nothing left for the 2024 Grammys, how are the expectations of having been the only Peruvians nominated for the event?

—Tony Succar: We are very excited, tomorrow (today) we are already flying to Los Angeles. I didn't imagine that I would reach this point in the American Grammy, mainly because the Grammy has very few Latin categories. The category we are in is difficult because vallenato, traditional, salsa, everything is also considered. I didn't expect it, but I'm super grateful.

—This album is very special for you because it is a son who has produced his mother's album and it becomes something historic for the country's music, both are nominated.

—Mimy Succar: I was already satisfied with what Tony and Kenji (their children) had given me, which was the production of my first album. I said 'well, I already have something so that my grandchildren can listen to their grandmother when I'm no longer here.' I was happy with just that, but then Tony called me and told me she was nominated for a Grammy, I wanted to die. What a thrill to take that big leap, I swear I didn't expect it, I'm so grateful to the Academy for giving us that opportunity.

—We saw some Peruvians nominated last year for the Latin Grammys such as Daniela Darcourt and Susana Baca, but you are going to the world ceremony. How was the nomination and how did you manage to be chosen among so many world artists?

—Tony Succar: Each artist can try to submit their album, either through their label or another way. We sent our application to the different categories that we believed could compete. The Music Academy tries to highlight the excellence of musicians. There are many projects that I have done that have not been nominated in the past, there are times it is your turn and other times it is not.

—In some award contests it is said that there is a lot of corruption. Tony, you who have already won 2 Latin Grammys in the past, what do you think about this?

—Tony Succar: At the Latin Grammys I won best producer of the year and best salsa album (2019), which are extremely competitive categories and I can tell you that it is 100% real, that is, many people think that maybe there is corruption or whatever. whatever, I can't put my hand and say that there is because I have never seen it and I have never done it.

—You have been awarded for your own work at the Latin Grammys, currently there are several artists who release several covers, do you agree with that way of working?

Tony Succar: Yes, that is very important (to do something of your own). One can make a cover, no problem, but it shouldn't just be that, but rather create. We have a cover of Kimbara, but we recreate it with landau, you can hear the quijada, an Afro-Peruvian rhythm. It is a fusion and one can say 'this is different'. So, that's what you have to do, be unique, be different and do things with creativity, not do it to win in numbers and get a song on the radio, because maybe there you can make money, but are you going to transcend?

—Mimy, your son Tony already knows what it's like to be present at a Grammy ceremony, but now you're going as a nominee. Are you nervous and did you imagine achieving this with your first album?

—Mimy Succar: The whole family is going. I am super excited to walk that red carpet hand in hand with my children. This is the moment where I feel happiest because I have my dad, he is still mentally well, he is 98 years old. I am grateful to God, the Academy and all the artists who collaborated on this album and had faith in me as someone new.

—Guys, most importantly, do you trust that you will bring that Grammy award to Peru?

—Tony Succar: Yes, I think we have a good chance and opportunity to win it because it is a project that, really, if you listen to it from top to bottom, you will see that it is a super quality job. Although that is always in God's hand (referring to winning the Grammy). We will always be positive.