Tony Succar, well-known Peruvian percussionistand his mother Mimy Succar were nominated for the Grammy Awards 2024. Both Peruvian artists will compete in a category in which they will compete for the award with renowned international artists. It should be noted that both are considered in the American version of the famous recognition gala, where every year great music stars come to present part of their work within the recording industry. Learn more details in this note.

YOU CAN SEE: Tony Succar revealed an untold anecdote about Mimy Succar: “I was fighting with my mother for a long time”

In which category were Tony and Mimy Succar nominated?

National artists Tony and Mimy Succar were among those announced within the extensive list of nominees for the Grammy Awards 2024. They compete in the category of best Latin tropical album.

‘Sowing: 45th Anniversary’ – Rubén Blades With Roberto Delgado & Orchestra

‘I’m coming to you’ – Luis Figueroa

‘Niche symphonic’ – Grupo Niche and National Symphony Orchestra of Colombia

‘Life’ – Omara Portuondo

‘Mimy & Tony’ – Tony Succar and Mimy Succar

‘Escalona had never been recorded like this’ – Carlos Vives

YOU CAN SEE: Tony Succar makes a strong claim against Claro during live broadcast: “Have a little empathy”

When will the Grammy Awards be?

The 66th edition of the delivery of the Grammy awards will take place on February 4, 2024. The long-awaited musical work recognition ceremony will take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, United States. The National Recording Academy of Arts and Sciences confirmed that this event will begin at 5:00 pm (Peru time), from that moment we will be able to see the international stars parading down the traditional red carpet.

#Tony #Succar #mother #Mimy #nominated #Grammy #Awards #category #competing