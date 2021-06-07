On Sunday, June 6, the musician Tony Succar used his Instagram stories to address the 614,000 followers he has on this social network, with the aim of signaling his unconditional support regardless of the results that arise after the vote counting in the elections 2021.

“Happy Sunday, my people. Come on, Peru, we are pending. Today is a very important day and my heart goes out to Peru. What the people decide ”, he indicated.

From Miami (United States), the two-time Latin Grammy winner highlighted how important these elections are. “It is historical,” he said.

In turn, the former jury of I am, stressed: “It is very important to vote because you have a voice.”

Similarly, through a post on his feed, Tony Succar left another union message.

“Today is the day. The most important thing is that we are united, and that our voice is always heard, “he said next to a photo in which he is seen carrying his blue ID in his hand.

In April of this year, the Peruvian percussionist managed to complete the procedures before the National Registry of Identification and Civil Status (RENIEC) and obtain his first DNI as a Peruvian citizen.

As he told at that time, his maternal cousin Naomi tayrako helped him manage the identity document.

6.6.2021 | Tony Succar’s post about the elections in Peru. Photo: Tony Succar / Instagram

Tony Succar, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.