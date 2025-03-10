Tony Spina turned 36 years ago and celebrated it in style with Marta Peñate, with whom she has already been relationship with more than three years. A week later, He met with his family in an emotional encounter that there is a photo on social networksspecifically on the Instagram of Sharon Spina, his sister.

The collaborator enjoyed a beautiful evening accompanied by his brothers, Tiziano and Sharon, who shared a photo carousel with them on their networks. The Italian was very affectionate with her brotherdedicating some beautiful words: “opposite but complementary.”

The images give off complicity and affection, and the former Oriana Marzoli It soon answered with three red hearts in the comments section. Who also reacted was Marta Peñate, thus demonstrating the good relationship she has with her boyfriend’s sister. “Beautiful,” the one who was participating in The island of temptationsnext to a heart.

In it Post From Sharon you can also see a photograph in which Tiziano comes out, Tony’s other brother, who, despite staying completely away from the media focus, posed with his brothers to immortalize the beautiful family moment.

Tony Spina always has been very generous with his followersmaking them participate in many outstanding moments of their private life, especially the one he has in common with Marta Peñate. But it is true that he does not usually be seen with his family, so this publication has been very special for him.