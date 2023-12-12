Tony Rosado He is one of the most popular Peruvian cumbia singers and stands out for his particular style. The also known 'Nightingale of cumbia' He has earned a space in the music industry thanks to his iconic songs like 'I already forgot you' and 'I know you will return', which are the favorites of the Peruvian public, as they always sing them at their concerts. As the artist is very loved in the media, rumors have always spread about him on social networks, such as his possible death.

The cumbiambero recently became a trend on TikTok after the rumor of his supposed death. As this content went viral, Víctor Agustín Rosado Adanaqué (real name) himself decided to come forward to deny the false news.

What happened to Tony Rosado?

The spread of a false rumor about the death of Tony Rosado on TikTok caused a stir among users, who expressed their dismay and sadness at the supposed loss of the prominent artist. According to this viral, Tony Rosado had suffered a heart attack while doing physical activity. This misinformation spread so quickly that it reached 625,000 views, prompting numerous comments of condolence from his dismayed followers.

The lie was revealed when several of his followers observed the singer in top form during one of his shows. However, given all the commotion, Tony Rosado himself turned to his own TikTok profile to deny the news, true to his style.

Tony Rosado is currently 65 years old. Photo: El Popular

In a video published on his social networks, the 'Nightingale of cumbia' makes it clear how his health is:

“Hello, friends, Tony Rosado greets you. I've seen a TikTok that says I'm dead. I wasn't dead, I was partying, that's all.” While in the description he wrote: “I'm still alive, it hurts whoever it hurts!”

