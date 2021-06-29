One more time, Tony Rosado he was intervened during a concert at dawn. The cumbia singer sang his songs at a clandestine party held at the El Templo Vallenato 2 nightclub , at the intersection of Tomás Valle avenue with Las Codornices avenue, in the San Martín de Porres district.

The popular interpreter appeared before more than 50 people, who looked without masks and did not respect social distancing. At the party, which would have started at 6:00 pm the day before, it seemed that there was no pandemic, and there were no sanitary restrictions.

In the place, crowded with people and intervened on multiple occasions for the same reasons, more than 30 cases of beer were also found. It was also learned that the business did not have ventilation. According to law enforcement officers, the corresponding fine is equivalent to 9% of a ITU.

What alerted the National Police was that Rosado invited people to these celebrations through their social networks. In one of these videos broadcast by Latina, you can hear the singer of “I cast you into oblivion” doing the respective promotion for a restaurant in San Juan de Miraflores, on the occasion of Cebiche Day.

The artist was arrested last Saturday, so this would be the second time he ended up in a police station just 72 hours later. Hooded and in a hurry to get into the waiting truck, the media figure said nothing to the press awaiting his departure from the Bocanegra Police Station, where they imposed the respective ballot.

