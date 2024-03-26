Wedding bells ring. Tony Rosado, cumbia singer and performer of popular songs like 'Ya te ovidé', took an important step in his personal life: he asked his partner, Susan Pacheco, to marry him. Rosado organized a private and intimate ceremony in the company of their mutual family and friends. Both have yet to make all the preparations for the important event in their relationship.

How was Tony Rosado's proposal to Susan Pacheco?

Tony Rosado He booked the well-known El Palacio restaurant, where he invited his daughter and friends. At the scene, the artist waited for the right moment to take the microphone and ask Susan to accompany him for the rest of his days.

The moment was made public through the official profile of Susan Pacheco, who shared various snapshots with Tony and his acquaintances. The couple's daughter, Lucero Rosado, dedicated some tender words to her parents on the aforementioned social network.

“I just don't have words to describe what I feel being your daughter 🥺❤️🥰. Thank you for showing us day by day love, strength and knowing how to choose true love ❤️. Congratulations to the couple 🎉, the marriage is coming 🥳”, it reads.

Tony Rosado and his family shared an emotional moment. Photo: Susan Pacheco/Instagram

How many years have Tony Rosado and Susan Pacheco been in a relationship?

The cumbiambero has 35 years of relationship with Susan Pacheco. The two began their romance in 1988 and, since then, they have been inseparable. After more than 3 decades, Tony Rosado decided to take the important step for him, Susan and her family, and they will soon join the ranks of newlyweds.

On Instagram, Susan constantly publishes her attendance at the events of the father of her children and her trips with the 'Corazón de piedra' singer. In addition, she also shares the achievements of her children in common with the popular 'Tony Pink'.

Tony Rosado met Susan Pacheco when he was 29 years old. Photo: Susan Pacheco/Instagram

How many children do Tony Rosado and Susan Pacheco have?

Tony Rosado and Susan Pacheco They have three children: Abel, Susan and Lucero. Abel is dedicated to music, working as a DJ in different clubs and events. Susan finished her professional career and currently has a degree in Business Administration. For his part, Lucero shares on his social networks the different trips he takes abroad. At the end of this note, his profession or occupation is unknown.

It should be noted that, despite this good news, the singer is currently facing an investigation by the Public Ministry for alleged gender violence. From this point of view, we reject all acts of violence against women.