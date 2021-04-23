From a starting quarterback in the NFL to a neat golfer who has taken his first steps on both the PGA and the Korn Ferry Tour. We are talking about Antonio Ramiro Romo, better known as Tony Romo and born 41 years ago in San Diego (California).

Romo, signed in 2003 by the Dallas Cowboys (he was not drafted despite being named the best offensive player in NCAA Division I in his senior year with Eastern Illinois University), became the starting quarterback for the Texan team in 2006. That year and the next four he played the Pro Bowl, the all-star game in the NFL, and in 2014 he led the statistics of passer rating (combining passes attempted, completed, yards earned, touchdowns, and interceptions) and league completed passes. He guided the Cowboys to several playoff appearances, though he was always blamed for fragility in the big moments and never reached the SuperBowl.

Like many other elite American athletes (see Stephen Curry or Michael Jordan), Tony Romo also likes to play golf. And the truth is that he does it quite well. Not in vain have they invited him to play events on the PGA Tour such as the Corales Punta Cana, the Byron Nelson or the Safeway Open and others on the Korn Ferry Tour, the second division of American golf.

Although he has never managed to make a cut, he usually leaves pearls like the one on Thursday at the Veritex Bank Championship at the Korn Ferry, when he holed a fantastic chip on the first hole of the opening round to score an eagle. Later things got worse and he finished six strokes under par, so it doesn’t look like he’s going to get into the weekend of a professional tournament for the first time, but it is still surprising such skill in a guy. of 1.88 who made a career in a much less delicate sport.