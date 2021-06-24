We all have a childhood memory that we treasure with a lot of affection and, making the full confession, one of mine at the gastronomic level was when I asked to go to the Tony Roma’s, an American food chain specializing in marinated pork ribs. It generally coincided with the Halloween party, when everything was set and the waiters dressed up as zombies, ghosts or any other scary character. But the food was always the same: first came the onion rings, very thin and in square blocks, and then the options ranged from the Carolina Honey ribs to the Roma Burger, with fried egg. For dessert, there was no doubt: the cookie.

I remember it being extremely sweet and dense, almost heavy, a cookie that is still prepared at the moment in cast iron pans and is accompanied by a scoop of vanilla ice cream. It is a very slightly crunchy cookie, practically moist inside; if you want, you can sauce it with liquid chocolate to complete the bomb as it should be: a beast. Personally I prefer it without chocolate, but I do like to rub the ice cream on top of the very hot cookie so that it melts and becomes a sauce, but I admit that it also admits that chocolate or cocoa nibs or even white chocolate.

This dough can also be used for traditional cookies, with different types of nuts or chocolates, and it can be frozen in shaped balls that we will then leave in the oven for a couple more minutes to counteract freezing.

Classic ice cream is vanilla ice cream but homemade honey sesame ice cream or any quality packaged ice cream we can choose could also work well. The better the ice cream, the better our dessert will be. The bad thing is that you will have to wait a bit to eat it and be careful not to burn yourself with the iron casserole (which can also be made of clay).

Difficulty: don’t eat the dough while you’re making them.

Ingredients

For 8 people

1 egg

200 g of bread flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

120g butter

50 g of brown sugar

100g white sugar

100 g of thinly sliced ​​chocolate

a pinch of salt

Hot chocolate sauce (optional)

150 g of 70% dark chocolate

200 g of liquid cream

20 g butter at room temperature

What’s more

8 scoops of vanilla ice cream (or whatever you want)

Preparation

Heat the oven to 180ºC. Melt the butter and mix it with the sugars, stirring until everything is well integrated. Mix the flour with the salt and yeast. Add the egg to the butter and beat well. Finally add the flour. Chop the chocolate the size that we like, or use drops of chocolate. Add to the dough and mix well with your hands. It would not have to stick much (it is a greasy mass); if it does, we will add a little more flour, until it doesn’t stick. Make balls with the dough and place them in the iron or clay pots, in a saucepan of about 12 cm in diameter a ball the size a little less than that of a tennis ball will fit, since we want the cookie to be thick. Put in the oven and bake for about 12 minutes, until the edges start to brown very lightly. Remove from the oven and serve immediately with a scoop of ice cream on top and, if we want, the chocolate sauce. To make the chocolate sauce, heat the cream in a saucepan together with the chocolate, add the tempered butter at the last minute and mix well.

