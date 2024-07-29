Supermassive Games has revealed via their social media accounts that Tony Pankhurstthe British actor who lent his face to the horror video game series The Dark Pictures Anthologypassed away at the age of 67. We extend our condolences to his family, friends, colleagues and all his fans.
On a web page dedicated to a tribute to manreleased by her family, it was revealed that Pankhurst passed away on May 9; Supermassive Games only learned of the news today and recently made a donation to the family.
As the page reveals, all the Donations would be donated to “Hospice in the World”, as the organization “has provided so much love and support to [Pankhurst] in his final weeks.”
Tony Pankhurst in The Dark Pictures Anthology
“We are all saddened by the passing of Tony Pankhurst. He was the face of The Curator and we loved working with him,” he said. commented Supermassive on Twitter.
Pankhurst is best known for her work on The Dark Pictures Anthology series. Although Pip Torrens did both the motion capture and voice acting for The Curator, Pankhurst’s likeness inspired the character’s look.
The Curator is a recurring character in The Dark Pictures Anthology series. He records the stories of players who, from game to game, must face nightmarish situations.
The Curator has appeared in every episode of the The Dark Pictures Anthology Season 1starting with 2019’s Man of Medan, and most recently appeared with a cameo in the 2023 PlayStation VR2 spinoff The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR.
There’s a coming soon The Dark Pictures Anthology Season 2whose first game will be Directive 8020, a space-themed horror game.
