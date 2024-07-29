Supermassive Games has revealed via their social media accounts that Tony Pankhurstthe British actor who lent his face to the horror video game series The Dark Pictures Anthologypassed away at the age of 67. We extend our condolences to his family, friends, colleagues and all his fans.

On a web page dedicated to a tribute to manreleased by her family, it was revealed that Pankhurst passed away on May 9; Supermassive Games only learned of the news today and recently made a donation to the family.

As the page reveals, all the Donations would be donated to “Hospice in the World”, as the organization “has provided so much love and support to [Pankhurst] in his final weeks.”