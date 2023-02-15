What an adventure of Tony Canaan in IndyCar was close to its conclusion it was known to all, so much so that the Brazilian driver himself had initially announced that he wanted to communicate his decision on whether or not to continue his career once the 107th edition of the Indianapolis 500, which will be held in May this year. Instead, almost suddenly, the 48-year-old anticipated everyone with an exciting video posted on his profile Twitterin which Kanaan formalized his farewell to the top US single-seater category once he crossed the finish line of the famous oval, which will see him reach altitude 390 races played.

This will conclude one of the most loved careers by the American public, who celebrated him with the victory of the title IndyCar in 2004 and with first place in the 500 Miles in 2013. A 25-year journey that began in 1998 (after a victory in the Italian F3 championship in 1995) in the CART Series, which later turned into IndyCar in 2002. In more than twenty years of racing, Kanaan climbed the step 17 times higher than the podium, achieving 10 pole positions and 77 finishes in the top three. With a palmarès that could have been richer if it hadn’t been for some unfortunate episodes, which kept him away from further victories, Kanaan has also set some historic IndyCar records. Among these, the one achieved in 2004, the year in which he managed to bring completed all the laps of all the races on the calendar, also becoming the first to lead the field for at least one lap in his first seven Indianapolis 500 starts. Also winner of the 24 Hours of Daytona in 2015, the Brazilian wanted to greet everyone with a video that ends with this message: “It’s been a wonderful journey, but it’s not over yet. I will still have the pleasure of driving over these bricks another time. Thank you all, and see you on race day.”

🇧🇷 Tem sido uma jornada maravilhosa, mas ainda não acabou. Espero vcs para a última em Maio.

🇺🇸 Let’s do this one last time. See you all in May.@ArrowMcLaren @IndyCar pic.twitter.com/lC1iY4GhT0 — Tony Kanaan (@TonyKanaan) February 15, 2023