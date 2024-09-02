As noted by several online sources, the historic series Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater accomplishes 25 years old just in these days and official social profiles related to the franchise have been updated accordingly, but this very fact is giving rise to rumors about possible new arrivals for the series.
To be precise, the 25th anniversary of the series corresponds to September 29, 2024, so there is still time to see any developments on the issue, but it is not excluded that Activision wants to revitalize the franchise in some wayalso considering that the change of ownership to Microsoft could have opened up further possibilities for a return to the market.
However, these are rather imaginative reconstructions for the moment, given that the latest news did not leave much hope for a return to action of the most famous skateboarding video game series.
Similar variations to the one before the release of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2
There will probably be some celebrations, perhaps even with the publication of information and retrospectives on the series, considering the importance it had especially between the late 90s and early 2000s, in the midst of the Tony Hawk mania.
The hope is that the internal reorganization at Activision after the acquisition by Microsoft may have freed up resources for a possible return of the series. On the other hand, the remastered collection Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 by Vicarious Visions was well received by the public, although the publisher considered its results not up to expectations, leading to the absorption of the team within Blizzard.
The changes to the social pages actually mirror the changes that had been appearing on those channels just before the announcement of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, which could suggest that something new is coming, perhaps thanks to an internal change of plans for the series.
