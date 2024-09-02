As noted by several online sources, the historic series Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater accomplishes 25 years old just in these days and official social profiles related to the franchise have been updated accordingly, but this very fact is giving rise to rumors about possible new arrivals for the series.

To be precise, the 25th anniversary of the series corresponds to September 29, 2024, so there is still time to see any developments on the issue, but it is not excluded that Activision wants to revitalize the franchise in some wayalso considering that the change of ownership to Microsoft could have opened up further possibilities for a return to the market.

However, these are rather imaginative reconstructions for the moment, given that the latest news did not leave much hope for a return to action of the most famous skateboarding video game series.