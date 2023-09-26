Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 it will also be released soon Steam . Activision Blizzard opened the official page of the game, without flaunting the matter from the rooftops. There is no official release date yet, but we imagine that it won’t be long before it goes on sale.

A great package

Skateboard enthusiasts rejoice

For those unfamiliar, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 is a collection that includes the remastered editions of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2.

The contents of the game are also indicated on the game’s Steam page Digital Deluxe Edition: Includes the full Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 game, Powell-Peralta’s ‘The Ripper’ skater, retro outfits for Tony Hawk, Steve Caballero and Rodney Mullen, and retro content for Create-A-Skater mode.

For now there are no prices indicated, so we don’t know how much Steam users will have to pay to play it.