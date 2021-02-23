Activision has now confirmed the previously-teased Nintendo Switch edition of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, as well as new versions of the game for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S / X.

The publisher has said these new PlayStation and Xbox versions will offer “a variety of upgrades, such as super crisp 120FPS at 1080P, native 4K at 60FPS, spatial audio and more”. They’re also not free – you’ll pay a $ 10 upgrade fee to unlock a “Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle” unless you own the game’s Digital Deluxe version currently.

Oh, and you can’t upgrade any disc copy on Xbox even if you want to pay. Only on PlayStation.

Owners of the Standard Digital Edition on either PS4 or Xbox One, plus owners of either the Standard or Collector’s Edition on disc on PS4, will need to purchase the $ 10 Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle from their console store to unlock the game’s new version upon its release.

There’s no explanation for why Xbox owners cannot upgrade their disc copies, or why Activision has chosen not to support Microsoft’s Smart Delivery to manage all of this.

There’s no apparent way of just buying a PS5 or Xbox Series X / S digital copy of the game, either. The options listed by Activision are the Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle Edition, which packs in both last-gen and current-gen versions and a handful of Digital Deluxe edition in-game extras, or a disc-based copy.

On Xbox, transferring save data from digital Xbox One versions to a version for Series S / X will just work automatically.

On PlayStation there’s a 10-step process which you can follow via Activision’s FAQ and Create-a-Park save files will not carry over.

This is the same $ 10 upgrade fee or pricier cross-gen bundle approach which Activision previously used with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. 2K kicked off the trend with a similar surcharge on NBA 2K21.