Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, last year’s well-received remaster of the skateboarding classics, will finally be making its way to Switch on 25th June.

Something of a bittersweet last hoorah for Skylanders studio Vicarious Visions – who were merged into Blizzard earlier this year – Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 brings together characters and levels, all suitably spruced up for the modern era, from the first two Tony Hawk’s games .

Eurogamer’s Martin Robinson loved Vicarious Visions’ masterful reworking of the beloved classics when Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 launched on PC, Xbox One, and PS4 in 2020, and Digital Foundry’s John Linneman even called it “one of the best games of the generation “.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 – PC, PS4, and Xbox One Trailer.

Slightly shinier versions arrived on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S earlier this year – complete with a convoluted $ 10 upgrade option, courtesy of Activision – and now it’s the Switch’s turn to revel in Vicarious Visions’ Tony Hawk remasters on 25th June.

There’s no trailer as yet, so you’ll just have to imagine how the whole thing translates to Nintendo’s platform, but the eShop listing does at least confirm Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 comes to Switch with the likes of two-player local co-op and online play intact.