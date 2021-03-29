Xbox Series X / S owners of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 are reporting crashes on startup, and an inability to play the game unless in offline mode.

Some players say they have now refunded the game, and there’s a raft of one-star reviews for the product on Microsoft’s Xbox dashboard store.

The situation is reminiscent of a similar issue which plagued the Xbox Series X / S version of Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War upon its launch last November, until a patch arrived weeks later. Both games are published by Activision, and both games eschew Microsoft’s Smart Delivery service – instead charging users for a separate, “next-gen” version of the same game.

As detailed by Activision back in February, owners of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 on Xbox One can upgrade a standard digital copy by purchasing the game’s $ 10 Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle. There’s no way to upgrade disc copies, which you can on PlayStation, and there’s no explanation why the whole process isn’t handled for free by Smart Delivery.

Apparently Tony Hawks on Xbox Series just … doesn’t work. pic.twitter.com/e2GeH8pBlk – CJSeedge (@CJSeedge) March 26, 2021

If you’re stuck with the issue, Windows Central suggested two workarounds which may let you play the game until Activision sorts things out. First, you can try playing offline, which users theorise cancels out a server check causing crashes currently. Second, you can try uninstalling the Series X / S version of the game and reinstalling the separate Xbox One version.

We’ve contacted both Activision and Microsoft for comment.

Over the weekend, the PC version of Crash Bandicoot 4 – another Activision game – launched exclusively on Battle.net, and players discovered it was always-online.